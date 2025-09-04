PSNY’s price-to-sales ratio: A comparative analysis with its peers

Currently, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s (PSNY) stock is trading at $1.03, marking a fall of -6.61% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -47.05% below its 52-week high of $1.94 and 22.30% above its 52-week low of $0.84. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -25.35% below the high and +2.91% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PSNY’s SMA-200 is $1.0826.

As well, it is important to consider PSNY stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.06.

How does Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 5 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.20 in simple terms.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 82.73% of shares. A total of 146 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.15% of its stock and 18.21% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is iShares Trust-iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holding total of 2.61 shares that make 0.56% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 2.72 million.

The securities firm iShares Trust-iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF holds 2.07 shares of PSNY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.44%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2.15 million.

An overview of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) traded 4,942,589 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.1215 and price change of unch. With the moving average of $1.1024 and a price change of -0.0450, about 4,036,746 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PSNY’s 100-day average volume is 3,806,992 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0851 and a price change of +0.0903.