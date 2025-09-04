Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Playtika Holding Corp has underperformed by -1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLTK fell by -48.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.80 to $3.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.59% in the last 200 days.

On March 26, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) to Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on February 28, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PLTK. UBS also rated PLTK shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 24, 2024. HSBC Securities January 22, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for PLTK, as published in its report on January 22, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from January 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $8 for PLTK shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)

Investors in Playtika Holding Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Playtika Holding Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.38, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PLTK is recording 1.70M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.50%, with a loss of -2.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.39, showing growth from the present price of $3.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLTK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Playtika Holding Corp Shares?

The Electronic Gaming & Multimedia market is dominated by Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) based in the Israel. When comparing Playtika Holding Corp shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.62, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -62.04%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.