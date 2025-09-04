Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM) produces promising results

While Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MIRM rose by 80.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $75.74 to $36.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.25% in the last 200 days.

On August 11, 2025, Stifel started tracking Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRM) recommending Buy. Stifel also rated MIRM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 17, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 18, 2023, but set its price target from $60 to $58. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MIRM, as published in its report on November 20, 2023. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $60 for MIRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 64.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.19% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MIRM has an average volume of 599.24K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.77%, with a gain of 0.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $78.27, showing growth from the present price of $74.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MIRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.17% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.