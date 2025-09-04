Subscribe
Lemonade Inc (LMND) presents a great opportunity, but the stock is slightly undervalued

While Lemonade Inc has underperformed by -3.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LMND rose by 35.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $60.41 to $15.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.70% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Lemonade Inc (NYSE: LMND) recommending Overweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for LMND. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded LMND shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 20, 2024. Keefe Bruyette November 07, 2024d the rating to Underperform on November 07, 2024, and set its price target from $18 to $21. TD Cowen initiated its ‘Market Perform’ rating for LMND, as published in its report on January 10, 2024. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Lemonade Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LMND is registering an average volume of 2.79M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.83%, with a loss of -6.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.33, showing decline from the present price of $49.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LMND is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lemonade Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

