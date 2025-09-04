Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Jetblue Airways Corp has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JBLU fell by -30.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.31 to $3.34, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.73% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2025, UBS started tracking Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) recommending Sell. A report published by Raymond James on May 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for JBLU. Raymond James also Upgraded JBLU shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 07, 2025. Deutsche Bank March 04, 2025d the rating to Hold on March 04, 2025, and set its price target from $9 to $7. Seaport Research Partners January 28, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for JBLU, as published in its report on January 28, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from January 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for JBLU shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.97%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Jetblue Airways Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.84, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and JBLU is recording an average volume of 18.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.61%, with a gain of 2.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.27, showing decline from the present price of $5.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JBLU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jetblue Airways Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.