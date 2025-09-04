JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While JELD-WEN Holding Inc has underperformed by -4.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JELD fell by -25.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.43 to $3.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -4.94% in the last 200 days.

On January 08, 2025, UBS Downgraded JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD) to Neutral. A report published by Loop Capital on February 15, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for JELD. Wolfe Research November 08, 2022d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for JELD, as published in its report on November 08, 2022. Credit Suisse’s report from October 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for JELD shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.46%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

JELD-WEN Holding Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and JELD has an average volume of 1.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.17%, with a loss of -1.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.55, showing decline from the present price of $6.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JELD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JELD-WEN Holding Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.