It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at Domo Inc (DOMO)

While Domo Inc has overperformed by 2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOMO rose by 105.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.88 to $6.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.69% in the last 200 days.

On August 26, 2025, TD Cowen Upgraded Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) to Buy. A report published by Stephens on July 18, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for DOMO. DA Davidson also rated DOMO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 07, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on February 11, 2025, and assigned a price target of $11. Lake Street May 24, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for DOMO, as published in its report on May 24, 2024. DA Davidson’s report from September 22, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $10 for DOMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Domo Inc (DOMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Domo Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DOMO is recording an average volume of 732.41K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.48%, with a loss of -9.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.50, showing growth from the present price of $14.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Domo Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.