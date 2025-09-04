Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Is Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE:WDH) stock a better investment at this time?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

Currently, Waterdrop Inc ADR’s (WDH) stock is trading at $1.86, marking a gain of 4.49% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -14.29% below its 52-week high of $2.17 and 91.75% above its 52-week low of $0.97. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -12.36% below the high and +13.71% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, WDH’s SMA-200 is $1.3759.

As well, it is important to consider WDH stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 1.34.WDH’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.00, resulting in an 1.49 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Waterdrop Inc ADR (NYSE: WDH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.89% of shares. A total of 26 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 5.63% of its stock and 5.68% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holding total of 115.32 shares that make 0.04% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.21 million.

An overview of Waterdrop Inc ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Waterdrop Inc ADR (WDH) traded 272,694 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.8020 and price change of +0.1805. With the moving average of $1.6658 and a price change of +0.5205, about 358,308 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, WDH’s 100-day average volume is 271,572 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.5113 and a price change of +0.6405.

Hot this week

Finance

What Are the Chances of B2gold Corp (BTG) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

0
B2gold Corp (BTG)'s stock is trading at $4.03 at...
Companies

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at APA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APA) Sentiment Analysis

0
APA Corporation (APA)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Market

What is going on with James Hardie Industries plc? Sentiment Analysis

0
Currently, James Hardie Industries plc's (JHX) stock is trading...
Industry

You Should Read This Analysis Before Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)

0
In the current trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc's (CELH)...
Finance

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ): It’s all about numbers this morning

0
Cameco Corp (CCJ)'s stock is trading at $76.07 at...

Topics

Finance

What Are the Chances of B2gold Corp (BTG) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

0
B2gold Corp (BTG)'s stock is trading at $4.03 at...
Companies

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at APA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APA) Sentiment Analysis

0
APA Corporation (APA)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Market

What is going on with James Hardie Industries plc? Sentiment Analysis

0
Currently, James Hardie Industries plc's (JHX) stock is trading...
Industry

You Should Read This Analysis Before Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)

0
In the current trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc's (CELH)...
Finance

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ): It’s all about numbers this morning

0
Cameco Corp (CCJ)'s stock is trading at $76.07 at...
Companies

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) stock: Is this a flash in the pan today?

0
Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) stock crossing the finish line today

0
Currently, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc's (CWAN) stock is trading...
Industry

Today’s watch list includes Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG) stock

0
In the current trading session, Datadog Inc's (DDOG) stock...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

FinanceIndustryCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Will Samsara Inc (IOT) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?
Next article
What will the future hold for Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

What Are the Chances of B2gold Corp (BTG) Stagnating? Here is the INSIGHT

0
B2gold Corp (BTG)'s stock is trading at $4.03 at...

Do you want to know where to find good stock? Take a look at APA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:APA) Sentiment Analysis

0
APA Corporation (APA)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...

What is going on with James Hardie Industries plc? Sentiment Analysis

0
Currently, James Hardie Industries plc's (JHX) stock is trading...

You Should Read This Analysis Before Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)

0
In the current trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc's (CELH)...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.