Is Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) a good investment opportunity?

While Phibro Animal Health Corp has overperformed by 4.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAHC rose by 81.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.83 to $16.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 58.62% in the last 200 days.

On July 07, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ: PAHC) to Overweight. A report published by BNP Paribas Exane on June 16, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PAHC. JP Morgan also rated PAHC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 10, 2024. Exane BNP Paribas Initiated an Underperform rating on December 07, 2023, and assigned a price target of $9. ROTH Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for PAHC, as published in its report on December 21, 2022. Barclays’s report from July 25, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $22 for PAHC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

The current dividend for PAHC investors is set at $0.48 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Phibro Animal Health Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PAHC is recording an average volume of 305.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.52%, with a gain of 17.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.50, showing decline from the present price of $38.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAHC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phibro Animal Health Corp Shares?

Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic market. When comparing Phibro Animal Health Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 32.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 2187.57%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.