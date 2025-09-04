Is Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While Ideaya Biosciences Inc has overperformed by 1.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IDYA rose by 0.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.25 to $13.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.92% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) recommending Buy. Wells Fargo also rated IDYA shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $44 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 26, 2025. Stephens Initiated an Overweight rating on November 18, 2024, and assigned a price target of $51. Leerink Partners November 05, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for IDYA, as published in its report on November 05, 2024. UBS’s report from October 24, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for IDYA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ideaya Biosciences Inc (IDYA)

One of the most important indicators of Ideaya Biosciences Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.09% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IDYA is recording 1.01M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.67%, with a gain of 3.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.00, showing growth from the present price of $25.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IDYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ideaya Biosciences Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 104.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.