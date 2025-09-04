Subscribe
Is High Tide Inc (HITI) a good investment opportunity?

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While High Tide Inc has underperformed by -2.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HITI rose by 5.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.65 to $1.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 26.64% in the last 200 days.

On November 23, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking High Tide Inc (NASDAQ: HITI) recommending Neutral. A report published by ROTH Capital on September 13, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for HITI.

Analysis of High Tide Inc (HITI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.93%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of High Tide Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HITI is recording an average volume of 524.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.73%, with a loss of -6.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.23, showing growth from the present price of $3.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HITI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze High Tide Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

