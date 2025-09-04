Is Amer Sports Inc (AS) a good investment opportunity?

While Amer Sports Inc has underperformed by -0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AS rose by 35.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.36 to $13.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.41% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, HSBC Securities Upgraded Amer Sports Inc (NYSE: AS) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on June 26, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for AS. JP Morgan also reiterated AS shares as ‘Overweight’, quoting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 03, 2025. Bernstein Initiated an Outperform rating on February 13, 2025, and assigned a price target of $38. HSBC Securities December 16, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for AS, as published in its report on December 16, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from October 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $19 for AS shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Bernstein also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of Amer Sports Inc (AS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Amer Sports Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.61, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AS has an average volume of 4.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a loss of -6.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.86, showing growth from the present price of $37.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amer Sports Inc Shares?

Leisure giant Amer Sports Inc (AS) is based in the Finland and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Amer Sports Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 92.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 543.84%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 73.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.