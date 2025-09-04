Investing in Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM) might be an excellent idea, but the stock is currently overvalued/undervalued

While Iterum Therapeutics Plc has underperformed by -1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITRM fell by -64.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.02 to $0.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.56% in the last 200 days.

On May 28, 2021, Gabelli & Co Upgraded Iterum Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) to Hold. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on March 15, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ITRM. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded ITRM shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 02, 2020. SVB Leerink December 11, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for ITRM, as published in its report on December 11, 2019. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 21, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $17 for ITRM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Iterum Therapeutics Plc (ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ITRM is registering an average volume of 796.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.15%, with a loss of -7.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITRM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Iterum Therapeutics Plc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.