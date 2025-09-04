Impinj Inc (PI) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Impinj Inc has overperformed by 4.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PI rose by 33.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $239.88 to $60.85, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 55.84% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Impinj Inc (NASDAQ: PI) recommending Overweight. A report published by Piper Sandler on July 11, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PI. Goldman also Downgraded PI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $156 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 20, 2024. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on May 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $200. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PI, as published in its report on April 16, 2024. Needham’s report from March 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $130 for PI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Impinj Inc (PI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.49%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Impinj Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PI has an average volume of 478.44K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.83%, with a gain of 8.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $175.57, showing decline from the present price of $194.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Impinj Inc Shares?

Semiconductors giant Impinj Inc (PI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Impinj Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 27009.72, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 15.06%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 108.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.