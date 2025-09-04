Immunic Inc (IMUX) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While Immunic Inc has overperformed by 0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMUX fell by -19.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.11 to $0.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.28% in the last 200 days.

On March 25, 2025, William Blair started tracking Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on November 25, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IMUX. Leerink Partners also rated IMUX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2024. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on August 27, 2024, and assigned a price target of $6. SVB Leerink October 21, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for IMUX, as published in its report on October 21, 2022. H.C. Wainwright’s report from September 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $26 for IMUX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Aegis Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Immunic Inc (IMUX)

One of the most important indicators of Immunic Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -208.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.19, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IMUX is recording 1.57M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.16%, with a loss of -8.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.60, showing growth from the present price of $0.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMUX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immunic Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.