How to interpret Immunovant Inc (IMVT)’s stock chart patterns

While Immunovant Inc has overperformed by 10.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IMVT fell by -32.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.47 to $12.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.55% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2025, Goldman started tracking Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Jefferies on March 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for IMVT. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on October 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $36. Oppenheimer resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for IMVT, as published in its report on October 09, 2024. Oppenheimer’s report from March 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for IMVT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

Immunovant Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -77.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IMVT is registering an average volume of 1.29M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.65%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.40%, with a gain of 10.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.21, showing growth from the present price of $16.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IMVT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Immunovant Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.