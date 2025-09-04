How should investors view Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)?

While Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp has underperformed by -2.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MODG rose by 17.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.41 to $5.42, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.54% in the last 200 days.

On July 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) recommending Equal-Weight. B. Riley Securities also rated MODG shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 16, 2025. Jefferies January 02, 2025d the rating to Buy on January 02, 2025, and set its price target from $11 to $13. B. Riley Securities October 17, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MODG, as published in its report on October 17, 2024. Jefferies’s report from August 29, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $12 for MODG shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.09%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.53% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MODG has an average volume of 2.79M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.42%, with a loss of -6.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.39, showing growth from the present price of $9.2, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MODG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.