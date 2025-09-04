How should investors view Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)?

While Hanesbrands Inc has overperformed by 0.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HBI fell by -24.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.10 to $3.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.07% in the last 200 days.

On November 26, 2024, UBS Upgraded Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) to Buy. A report published by Credit Suisse on November 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HBI. Wells Fargo also Downgraded HBI shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 31, 2022. Barclays June 08, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for HBI, as published in its report on June 08, 2022. Stifel’s report from May 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for HBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.41%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Hanesbrands Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 154.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and HBI is recording an average volume of 7.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.09%, with a loss of -2.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.58, showing decline from the present price of $6.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Hanesbrands Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Apparel Manufacturing sector, Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) is based in the USA. When comparing Hanesbrands Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 127.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.