Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Helen of Troy Ltd has overperformed by 4.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HELE fell by -56.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.95 to $20.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.35% in the last 200 days.

On July 11, 2025, Canaccord Genuity Downgraded Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) to Hold. A report published by DA Davidson on July 10, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HELE. UBS also rated HELE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $99 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 17, 2023. DA Davidson December 22, 2022d the rating to Buy on December 22, 2022, and set its price target from $115 to $126. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for HELE, as published in its report on November 17, 2022. Sidoti also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.63%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Helen of Troy Ltd’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and HELE is recording 862.38K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.76%, with a gain of 6.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.33, showing growth from the present price of $25.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HELE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helen of Troy Ltd Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

