Have you been able to find a good deal on Neonode Inc’s shares?

While Neonode Inc has overperformed by 4.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NEON rose by 161.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.90 to $5.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 65.25% in the last 200 days.

On October 18, 2024, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Neonode Inc (NASDAQ: NEON) recommending Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on November 11, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NEON. Berenberg also Downgraded NEON shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $1.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 28, 2020. Ascendiant Capital Markets Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 07, 2015, but set its price target from $7 to $6. Ascendiant Capital Markets resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for NEON, as published in its report on August 07, 2014. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from June 08, 2012 suggests a price prediction of $9 for NEON shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Neonode Inc (NEON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -57.94%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Neonode Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -48.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NEON is recording an average volume of 425.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.19%, with a loss of -8.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.50, showing decline from the present price of $21.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NEON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Neonode Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.