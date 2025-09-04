Subscribe
Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR has underperformed by -2.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GGAL fell by -38.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $74.00 to $36.56, whereas the simple moving average fell by -32.63% in the last 200 days.

On May 20, 2025, Itau BBA started tracking Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (NASDAQ: GGAL) recommending Outperform. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for GGAL. JP Morgan also Upgraded GGAL shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $54 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 30, 2024. BofA Securities August 08, 2024d the rating to Buy on August 08, 2024, and set its price target from $28 to $36. JP Morgan January 31, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for GGAL, as published in its report on January 31, 2022. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL)

GGAL currently pays a dividend of $0.57 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -6.91%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.56M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for GGAL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.14%, with a loss of -7.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $79.03, showing growth from the present price of $38.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GGAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR Shares?

The Argentina based company Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR (GGAL) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Grupo Financiero Galicia ADR shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 5.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -70.05%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Related Articles

Previous article
Marker Therapeutics Inc’s results are impressive
Next article
Acuren Corporation Ltd (TIC) deserves deeper analysis

