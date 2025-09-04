FURY’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

Fury Gold Mines Ltd (FURY)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.06% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.68. Its current price is -6.25% under its 52-week high of $0.72 and 93.69% more than its 52-week low of $0.35. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.17% below the high and +49.97% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, FURY’s SMA-200 is $0.4301.

FURY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.86, resulting in an 11.61 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Fury Gold Mines Ltd (FURY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.33 in simple terms.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd (AMEX: FURY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Fury Gold Mines Ltd (FURY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 7.75% of shares. A total of 43 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 14.64% of its stock and 15.87% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Select Portfolios-Select Gold Portfolio holding total of 10.8 shares that make 6.29% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 7.18 million.

An overview of Fury Gold Mines Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Fury Gold Mines Ltd (FURY) traded 467,962 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.5235 and price change of +0.1819. With the moving average of $0.5199 and a price change of +0.2015, about 305,351 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, FURY’s 100-day average volume is 273,412 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4700 and a price change of +0.3190.