Examining Phreesia Inc (PHR) stock is warranted

While Phreesia Inc has underperformed by -3.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHR rose by 20.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.76 to $17.07, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.77% in the last 200 days.

On August 27, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) recommending Outperform. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on January 08, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PHR. Truist also rated PHR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 26, 2024. DA Davidson January 17, 2024d the rating to Buy on January 17, 2024, and set its price target from $30 to $32. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for PHR, as published in its report on January 03, 2024. Stephens’s report from April 12, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $37 for PHR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Phreesia Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.94, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PHR is registering an average volume of 632.29K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.07%, with a loss of -1.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.47, showing growth from the present price of $30.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PHR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Phreesia Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.