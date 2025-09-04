Examining Organon & Co (OGN) more closely is necessary

While Organon & Co has overperformed by 4.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OGN fell by -34.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.42 to $8.01, whereas the simple moving average fell by -21.12% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2025, Evercore ISI Downgraded Organon & Co (NYSE: OGN) to In-line. A report published by JP Morgan on September 06, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for OGN. Goldman also Downgraded OGN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 03, 2023. Barclays Initiated an Overweight rating on September 21, 2023, and assigned a price target of $28. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OGN, as published in its report on March 16, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from October 14, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for OGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Organon & Co (OGN)

Investors in Organon & Co will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.60 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.81%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Organon & Co’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 159.64% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and OGN is recording 4.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a gain of 8.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.17, showing growth from the present price of $9.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Organon & Co Shares?

The Drug Manufacturers – General market is dominated by Organon & Co (OGN) based in the USA. When comparing Organon & Co shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -26.08%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.