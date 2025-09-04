Evaluating SYPR’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

In the current trading session, Sypris Solutions, Inc’s (SYPR) stock is trading at the price of $2.24, a gain of 3.23% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -39.78% less than its 52-week high of $3.72 and 72.31% better than its 52-week low of $1.30. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.11% below the high and +21.19% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SYPR’s SMA-200 is $1.86.

It is also essential to consider SYPR stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.40 for the last year.SYPR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.76, resulting in an 8.12 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Sypris Solutions, Inc (SYPR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Sypris Solutions, Inc (SYPR): Earnings History

If we examine Sypris Solutions, Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/31/2019, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.04, beating the consensus of $0.01. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.05, resulting in a -461.80% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/31/2019, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.04 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.01. That was a difference of -$0.05 and a surprise of -461.80%.

Sypris Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sypris Solutions, Inc (SYPR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 46.85% of shares. A total of 24 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 17.32% of its stock and 32.58% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holding total of 393.83 shares that make 1.71% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.87 million.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 191.12 shares of SYPR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.83%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.42 million.

An overview of Sypris Solutions, Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sypris Solutions, Inc (SYPR) traded 275,008 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.96 and price change of +0.25. With the moving average of $2.02 and a price change of +0.09, about 135,631 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SYPR’s 100-day average volume is 83,547 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.91 and a price change of +0.65.