Do investors need to be concerned about Iamgold Corp (IAG)?

While Iamgold Corp has overperformed by 0.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IAG rose by 84.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.59 to $4.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 44.90% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG) recommending Mkt Perform. Canaccord Genuity October 22, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for IAG, as published in its report on October 22, 2024. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Iamgold Corp (IAG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.42%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Iamgold Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IAG has an average volume of 14.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.74%, with a gain of 4.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.15, showing growth from the present price of $9.51, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IAG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Iamgold Corp Shares?

Gold giant Iamgold Corp (IAG) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Iamgold Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -14.89%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.