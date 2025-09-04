Did Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) perform well in the last session?

While Dutch Bros Inc has underperformed by -1.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BROS rose by 36.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $86.88 to $30.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.51% in the last 200 days.

On June 26, 2025, Goldman started tracking Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) recommending Neutral. A report published by RBC Capital Mkts on May 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BROS. Wells Fargo also rated BROS shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $80 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 26, 2025. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on March 24, 2025, and assigned a price target of $82. Barclays January 07, 2025d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for BROS, as published in its report on January 07, 2025. Robert W. Baird’s report from January 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $70 for BROS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.97%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Dutch Bros Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.99% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BROS is registering an average volume of 3.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.97%, with a loss of -0.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $83.35, showing growth from the present price of $71.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BROS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dutch Bros Inc Shares?

A giant in the Restaurants market, Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) is based in the USA. When comparing Dutch Bros Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 152.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 73.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.