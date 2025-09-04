Did Carver Bancorp Inc (CARV) perform well in the last session?

While Carver Bancorp Inc has overperformed by 22.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CARV rose by 54.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.20 to $1.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 68.25% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Carver Bancorp Inc (CARV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Carver Bancorp Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -37.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CARV is recording 53.09K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 24.86%, with a gain of 63.22% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Carver Bancorp Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.