Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (CNTB) stock shows negative growth on Wednesday

While Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd has underperformed by -5.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CNTB rose by 44.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.86 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 78.97% in the last 200 days.

On June 12, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CNTB) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on March 04, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CNTB. SVB Leerink also rated CNTB shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 13, 2021. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CNTB, as published in its report on April 13, 2021.

Analysis of Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd (CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.24, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CNTB is registering an average volume of 170.01K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.00%, with a gain of 15.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.84, showing growth from the present price of $1.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CNTB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Connect Biopharma Holdings Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.54% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.