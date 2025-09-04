CETY’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

In the current trading session, Clean Energy Technologies Inc’s (CETY) stock is trading at the price of $0.24, a gain of 1.78% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -81.10% less than its 52-week high of $1.27 and 19.28% better than its 52-week low of $0.20. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -19.18% below the high and +4.61% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CETY’s SMA-200 is $0.4246.

It is also essential to consider CETY stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 9.48 for the last year.CETY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.95, resulting in an 3.74 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CETY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 38.36% of shares. A total of 13 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.67% of its stock and 4.32% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 99.53 shares that make 0.27% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 24067.0.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 99.51 shares of CETY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.27%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 24062.0.

An overview of Clean Energy Technologies Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Clean Energy Technologies Inc (CETY) traded 294,668 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2439 and price change of -0.0443. With the moving average of $0.2402 and a price change of -0.0135, about 611,607 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CETY’s 100-day average volume is 639,843 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.2956 and a price change of -0.1527.