Can you still get a good price for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Shares at this point?

While Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -4.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMPH fell by -20.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $53.96 to $20.39, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.76% in the last 200 days.

On August 12, 2025, Needham Upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) to Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on May 12, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for AMPH. Piper Sandler also Downgraded AMPH shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 04, 2025. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on November 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $55. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AMPH, as published in its report on March 05, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from November 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $63 for AMPH shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.38%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMPH is recording an average volume of 529.71K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.22%, with a loss of -3.13% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.67, showing growth from the present price of $29.39, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic sector, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) is based in the USA. When comparing Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.00, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -11.58%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 72.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.