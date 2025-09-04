Can you now get a good deal on Silvercorp Metals Inc’s shares?

While Silvercorp Metals Inc has overperformed by 0.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SVM rose by 70.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.32 to $2.87, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.72% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2023, Raymond James Upgraded Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) to Outperform. A report published by Alliance Global Partners on July 20, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SVM. Alliance Global Partners also Upgraded SVM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 11, 2020. Alliance Global Partners November 12, 2019d the rating to Neutral on November 12, 2019, and set its price target from $4.25 to $4.35. BMO Capital Markets September 11, 2019d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for SVM, as published in its report on September 11, 2019.

Analysis of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM)

The current dividend for SVM investors is set at $0.02 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Silvercorp Metals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SVM is recording an average volume of 5.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.11%, with a gain of 9.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.16, showing growth from the present price of $5.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SVM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Silvercorp Metals Inc Shares?

Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) is based in the Canada and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Silver market. When comparing Silvercorp Metals Inc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.29, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -32.59%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.88%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.