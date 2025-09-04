BRC Inc (BRCC) requires closer examination

Within its last year performance, BRCC fell by -51.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.65 to $1.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.86% in the last 200 days.

On August 09, 2024, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated BRC Inc (NYSE: BRCC) to Outperform. A report published by ROTH MKM on August 09, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BRCC. Citigroup Initiated an Neutral rating on August 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Tigress Financial initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BRCC, as published in its report on May 26, 2022. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of BRC Inc (BRCC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 6.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of BRC Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -89.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 952.05K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BRCC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.83%, with a loss of -1.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRCC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BRC Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.28%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.