Biodesix Inc (BDSX) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Biodesix Inc has underperformed by -2.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BDSX fell by -72.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.00 to $0.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -41.74% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2025, William Blair Downgraded Biodesix Inc (NASDAQ: BDSX) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Scotiabank on September 16, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for BDSX. Craig Hallum also rated BDSX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 26, 2024. TD Cowen Initiated an Buy rating on May 13, 2024, and assigned a price target of $2.80. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for BDSX, as published in its report on May 03, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for BDSX shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Biodesix Inc (BDSX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Biodesix Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -219.68% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BDSX is recording an average volume of 1.44M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.27%, with a loss of -9.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.75, showing growth from the present price of $0.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BDSX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Biodesix Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.