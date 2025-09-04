Berry Corp (BRY) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Berry Corp has underperformed by -5.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BRY fell by -23.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.06 to $2.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -7.91% in the last 200 days.

On May 21, 2025, Johnson Rice Upgraded Berry Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on August 14, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BRY. Jefferies also Downgraded BRY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 17, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Piper Sandler April 07, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for BRY, as published in its report on April 07, 2022. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from April 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $9 for BRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Johnson Rice also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Berry Corp (BRY)

BRY currently pays a dividend of $0.12 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -48.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Berry Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.02M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BRY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.10%, with a loss of -1.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.95, showing growth from the present price of $3.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Berry Corp Shares?

The USA based company Berry Corp (BRY) is one of the biggest names in Oil & Gas E&P. When comparing Berry Corp shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 48.91, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 479.91%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.