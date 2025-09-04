Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) deserves closer scrutiny

While Bed Bath & Beyond Inc has overperformed by 5.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BBBY rose by 73.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.24 to $3.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.21% in the last 200 days.

On March 05, 2025, Needham Downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NYSE: BBBY) to Hold. A report published by Argus on December 18, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for BBBY. Needham also reiterated BBBY shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 25, 2024. Maxim Group Reiterated the rating as Buy on October 25, 2024, but set its price target from $33 to $26. BofA Securities October 25, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for BBBY, as published in its report on October 25, 2024. Needham’s report from October 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $13 for BBBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -29.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -105.72% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.87, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.99M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BBBY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.47%, with a loss of -10.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.38, showing growth from the present price of $8.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BBBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bed Bath & Beyond Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.