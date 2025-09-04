Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Avalo Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 17.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AVTX rose by 42.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.00 to $3.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.19% in the last 200 days.

On August 15, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AVTX) recommending Overweight. Stifel also rated AVTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 25, 2025. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on March 25, 2025, and assigned a price target of $23. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AVTX, as published in its report on February 28, 2025. Wedbush’s report from February 21, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $18 for AVTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -90.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AVTX is recording an average volume of 189.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.24%, with a gain of 11.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.86, showing growth from the present price of $10.56, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AVTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Avalo Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.