Atkore Inc (ATKR)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While Atkore Inc has underperformed by -1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATKR fell by -32.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $105.28 to $49.92, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.56% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2025, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded Atkore Inc (NYSE: ATKR) to Sector Weight. A report published by Loop Capital on February 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ATKR. ROTH MKM also rated ATKR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2024. B. Riley Securities November 22, 2024d the rating to Neutral on November 22, 2024, and set its price target from $135 to $84. RBC Capital Mkts August 07, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for ATKR, as published in its report on August 07, 2024. KeyBanc Capital Markets’s report from July 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $175 for ATKR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Atkore Inc (ATKR)

ATKR currently pays a dividend of $1.30 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.62%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Atkore Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 567.28K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ATKR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.26%, with a loss of -4.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.60, showing growth from the present price of $56.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATKR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Atkore Inc Shares?

The USA based company Atkore Inc (ATKR) is one of the biggest names in Electrical Equipment & Parts. When comparing Atkore Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 18.15, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -62.43%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.