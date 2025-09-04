Aemetis Inc (AMTX) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Aemetis Inc has overperformed by 0.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMTX fell by -7.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.73 to $1.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.86% in the last 200 days.

On August 16, 2023, UBS Upgraded Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on February 28, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for AMTX. UBS also rated AMTX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4.25 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2022. Credit Suisse initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for AMTX, as published in its report on November 22, 2021. Evercore ISI’s report from July 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for AMTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Aemetis Inc (AMTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -21.51%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Aemetis Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.02, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AMTX is recording 1.03M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.04%, with a loss of -5.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.30, showing growth from the present price of $2.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Aemetis Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 15.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.