A closer look at Sonos Inc (SONO) is warranted

While Sonos Inc has overperformed by 2.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SONO fell by -6.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.89 to $7.62, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.71% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2024, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) to Underweight. A report published by Craig Hallum on August 08, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SONO. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded SONO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 12, 2023. BofA Securities November 07, 2023d the rating to Neutral on November 07, 2023, and set its price target from $20 to $12. Rosenblatt initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SONO, as published in its report on September 20, 2023. Craig Hallum’s report from September 08, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $20 for SONO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Sonos Inc (SONO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.19%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sonos Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SONO is recording 1.96M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.94%, with a gain of 3.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.33, showing growth from the present price of $14.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SONO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sonos Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.