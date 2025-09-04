A closer look at Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)’s stock price trends

While Peabody Energy Corp has overperformed by 1.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTU fell by -18.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.94 to $9.61, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 4.08% in the last 200 days.

On July 15, 2025, UBS started tracking Peabody Energy Corp (NYSE: BTU) recommending Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on December 16, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for BTU. Jefferies also Upgraded BTU shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 07, 2022. B. Riley Securities October 04, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for BTU, as published in its report on October 04, 2021. Vertical Research’s report from August 07, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $3 for BTU shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Clarksons Platou also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Peabody Energy Corp (BTU)

The current dividend for BTU investors is set at $0.30 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.74%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Peabody Energy Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.87% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.64, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BTU is recording an average volume of 4.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a gain of 1.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.05, showing growth from the present price of $17.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Peabody Energy Corp Shares?

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Thermal Coal market. When comparing Peabody Energy Corp shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 16.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -116.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.83% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.