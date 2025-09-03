Subscribe
Companies
Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Zepp Health Corporation ADR has overperformed by 7.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZEPP rose by 1763.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.45 to $2.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 592.67% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Zepp Health Corporation ADR (ZEPP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 46.68%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Zepp Health Corporation ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.36% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ZEPP is recording 688.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.92%, with a gain of 23.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.20, showing growth from the present price of $48.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZEPP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zepp Health Corporation ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 26.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

