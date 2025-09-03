XFOR underperforms with a -7.59 decrease in share price

While X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -7.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, XFOR fell by -84.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.83 to $1.35, whereas the simple moving average fell by -59.36% in the last 200 days.

On December 12, 2023, B. Riley Securities Downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) to Neutral. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated XFOR shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 22, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on December 12, 2022, and assigned a price target of $3. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for XFOR, as published in its report on December 23, 2019. ROTH Capital’s report from December 18, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $20 for XFOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 250.44%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -207.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and XFOR is recording 4.06M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.69%, with a loss of -12.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.38, showing growth from the present price of $3.47, which can serve as yet another indication of whether XFOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.34%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.91% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.