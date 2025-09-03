What is the investor’s view on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)?

While Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has underperformed by -13.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNA rose by 12.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.85 to $5.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.97% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2024, BTIG Research Downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) to Sell. A report published by William Blair on May 10, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for DNA. Raymond James also Downgraded DNA shares as ‘Mkt Perform’, setting a target price of $2.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 14, 2023. Goldman June 02, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for DNA, as published in its report on June 02, 2023. Berenberg also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.75%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and DNA has an average volume of 1.58M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.58%, with a loss of -8.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.33, showing growth from the present price of $11.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.92%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.