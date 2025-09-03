Was there any good news for Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) stock in the last session?

While Jumia Technologies Ag ADR has underperformed by -6.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JMIA rose by 110.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.35 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 110.05% in the last 200 days.

On November 13, 2024, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE: JMIA) recommending Sector Perform. A report published by The Benchmark Company on July 09, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for JMIA. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded JMIA shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $3.60 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 03, 2024. Stifel May 14, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for JMIA, as published in its report on May 14, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -176.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and JMIA is recording 4.22M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.18%, with a loss of -2.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.00, showing decline from the present price of $8.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JMIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Jumia Technologies Ag ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.35%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.