VSTM (Verastem Inc) has impressive results

While Verastem Inc has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSTM rose by 78.34%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.43 to $2.34, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.35% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Jefferies started tracking Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on March 24, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VSTM. BTIG Research also reiterated VSTM shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 31, 2024. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on September 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $13. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VSTM, as published in its report on November 21, 2023. B. Riley Securities’s report from September 27, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $21 for VSTM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Verastem Inc (VSTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -78.63%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Verastem Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -437.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VSTM is recording an average volume of 2.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.28%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.51%, with a gain of 2.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.50, showing growth from the present price of $9.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Verastem Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.