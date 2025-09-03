Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR has underperformed by -6.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VIOT rose by 129.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.33 to $1.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 77.80% in the last 200 days.

On September 21, 2020, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: VIOT) to Equal-Weight. Needham also rated VIOT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 22, 2018. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Overweight rating on October 22, 2018, and assigned a price target of $12.90.

Analysis of Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -38.62%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and VIOT is recording an average volume of 1.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.75%, with a loss of -9.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VIOT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR Shares?

Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR (VIOT) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Furnishings, Fixtures & Appliances market. When comparing Viomi Technology Co Ltd ADR shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -537.53%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.04%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 5.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.