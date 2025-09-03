Understanding AEI’s book value per share for better investment insights

Alset Inc (AEI)’s stock is trading at $1.76 at the moment marking a rise of 8.95% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at -32.38% less than their 52-week high of $2.61, and 152.11% over their 52-week low of $0.70. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -17.14% below the high and +54.67% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AEI’s SMA-200 is $1.0270.

Further, it is important to consider AEI stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 4.31.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 15.49. AEI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.28, resulting in an 2.12 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Alset Inc (AEI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Alset Inc (NASDAQ: AEI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Alset Inc (AEI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 91.02% of shares. A total of 12 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.49% of its stock and 5.51% of its float.

Jun 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holding total of 26.69 shares that make 0.07% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 47775.0.

The securities firm VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds 21.64 shares of AEI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.06%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 38732.0.

An overview of Alset Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Alset Inc (AEI) traded 780,708 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3085 and price change of +0.5500. With the moving average of $1.2331 and a price change of +0.8126, about 392,043 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AEI’s 100-day average volume is 225,937 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0677 and a price change of +0.9600.