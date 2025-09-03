Telos Corp (TLS) deserves closer scrutiny

While Telos Corp has overperformed by 5.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TLS rose by 91.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.76 to $1.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 106.69% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2023, B. Riley Securities Upgraded Telos Corp (NASDAQ: TLS) to Buy. A report published by Northland Capital on September 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TLS. Northland Capital also Downgraded TLS shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 03, 2023. B. Riley Securities November 15, 2022d the rating to Neutral on November 15, 2022, and set its price target from $4.50 to $5. DA Davidson November 09, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TLS, as published in its report on November 09, 2022. Wedbush’s report from September 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for TLS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BMO Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Telos Corp (TLS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Telos Corp’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.49% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.43M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for TLS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.09%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.97%, with a gain of 5.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.35, showing decline from the present price of $6.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TLS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Telos Corp Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.