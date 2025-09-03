Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Sana Biotechnology Inc has underperformed by -7.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SANA rose by 74.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.30 to $1.26, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 5.43% in the last 200 days.

On July 03, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: SANA) recommending Overweight. A report published by Citizens JMP on March 18, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Outperform’ for SANA. Jefferies also rated SANA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 14, 2025. JMP Securities November 05, 2024d its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SANA, as published in its report on November 05, 2024. Rodman & Renshaw’s report from June 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $16 for SANA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA)

Sana Biotechnology Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -109.12% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.47, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SANA has an average volume of 5.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.03%, with a loss of -15.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.67, showing growth from the present price of $2.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SANA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sana Biotechnology Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 44.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.